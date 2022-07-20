Netflix's subscriber base continues to shrink, lost nearly 1 million members last quarter

Netflix's subscriber base continues to fall. The company released its second-quarter earnings statement (Q2 2022) on Tuesday, and it also conducted an earnings interview where it highlighted subscriber losses for two consecutive quarters - the first time in its history. It lost nearly 970,000 paid subscribers in the June quarter, which is still better than the two million figure it'd expected to lose. In the March quarter (Q1 2022), the streaming giant lost nearly 200,000 paid subscribers.

Currently, the company reports that it has 220.67 million paid members worldwide. It also expects to add a million subscribers next quarter, thanks to the rollout of its most popular English language show - Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 and 2. The company also added new episodes of other popular shows like Better Call Saul and Peaky Blinders, which may boost the subscriber base this quarter ending in September.

The company executives remain optimistic about this quarter (Q3 2022). Interestingly, the company still witnessed a growth in revenue in Q2 2022 (9 per cent growth YoY), despite a fall in the subscriber base. The revenue is expected to drop in the next quarter.

In its quarterly report, Netflix says, "The appreciation of the US dollar (USD) vs. most other currencies since our April earnings report was the primary reason for the variance to our revenue guidance forecast".

In its earnings video, Netflix indicated the company is still talking with major studios to bring content into this special tier with ads. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "If we launched the product [ad-supported subscription] today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don't think it's a material holdback to the business."

In our previous report, we had expected this development as Netflix was still in talks with Warner Bros, Universal, and Sony Pictures Television to introduce the ad-supported subscription model. The ad-supported subscription is being developed with Microsoft.

Netflix aims to bring the ad-supported tier in early 2023. This subscription may include Netflix's original titles, but it is just speculation.