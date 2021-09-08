Netgear introduces Orbi RBK353 dual band Wifi 6 Mesh System with up to 1.8 Gbps speed, priced at Rs 27,999

Netgear, which is popular for its Wi-Fi solutions with a broad range of Wi-Fi Mesh offerings, recently announced the new Orbi RBK353 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System (AX1800) for Indian users. The company claims that the WiFi offers a super-fast internet speed of up to 1.8Gbps, enabling the router to support lag-free high-definition gaming and 4K/8K UHD streaming. It also allows users to connect 25 devices simultaneously, with 4X capacity and improved efficiency for longer battery life.



The new Orbi RBK353 (AX1800) is ideally designed to work flawlessly in medium and large-sized homes and offers an essential whole-home Wi-Fi solution that covers up to 300 square meters. It comes with two high-performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliers. It supports dual-band WiFi between 2.5 and 5GHz and is powered by a Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor, the new Orbi RBK353 Router comes with 512MB NAND Flash memory and supports 1GB RAM. The Wi-Fi setup comes with a total of 8 gigabit Ethernet ports.

The Netgear ORBI RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (AX1800) is available in India through various e-commerce platforms and through authorised NETGEAR stores at a price point of Rs 27,999. It is available on Amazon on Rs 23,999 and in white colour.





On the security front, the Orbi RBK353 router supports comprehensive antivirus and data theft protection for PCs, Mac, and mobile devices which are connected with NETGEAR Armor. Furthermore, standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK), enables the guest WiFi Network to be easily set up, separately and provides secure internet access.



Speaking at the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, "We believe that the connected ecosystem is the need of an hour and we have been extensively working on bringing the best router that can support the needs of our customers. We are working extensively to offering the best Wi-Fi 6 services to our Indian customers and with the launch of ORBI RBK353, we are glad to add another advanced device for our Indian customers. Our latest addition is the best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System that comes with the capability of connecting up to 25 devices at a go."



The new Orbi RBK353 comes with an Orbi Router (RBR350), an Orbi Satellite (RBR350), 2 m Ethernet cable, two 12V/1.5A power adapters, and a Quickstart guide. Orbi RBK353 is further compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for personal entertainment and music play at-a-go.