Netgear launches new gaming router Nighthawk XR1000 with 3-year warranty, price starts at Rs 31,999

Netgear, which provides Wi-Fi solutions, and a range of Wi-Fi Mesh offerings on Monday launched the new Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router for the Indian market. The company notes that the XR1000 router operates with a Wi-Fi 6 speed of up to 5.4 Gbps. It further enables a number of users to connect more devices simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability, by efficiently packing and scheduling data. One can also manage the XR1000 from their phone using the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile App for Android and iOS devices.

Nighthawk XR1000 Pro runs on DumaOS 3.0, an operating system designed for gamers and streamers of all skill levels. The OS enables the router to stabilize ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps the player in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming and solid uploads for content creation. The company notes that the router is powered by a Triple Core 1.5Ghz Processor, and can handle the heavy demands of VR gaming, 4K streaming, and more.

Netgear notes that the router comes loaded with Geo-Filter settings that help in selecting the best online connection for the games by filtering high-ping game servers. The Ping Heatmap lets you ping game servers from all over the world and build a ping history that helps one choose the server with the best connection.

The XR1000 router comes with Advanced Cyber Security that encompasses protection of privacy, online family safety, and network security from cyber-threats is provided by WPA3 encryption, Traffic Controller firewall, and NETGEAR Armor (powered by BitDefender) anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection technology. The router supports Four Wired Ethernet Ports which helps you connect with PC, gaming consoles, and other devices at up to 1 Gbps wired speeds.



The router comes with 4 detachable antennas, an ethernet cable, a quick start guide, and a power adapter and is powered by a 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor. It weighs 600 grams and has a 256MB flash and 512MB RAM memory. It has WiFi 6 (802.11ax) technology and Dual Band WiFi (AX5400). The NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router (AX5400) is available in India through various e-commerce platforms, through authorized NETGEAR store at a price point of Rs 31,999 and on https://www.NETGEARstore.in



