New Aadhaar rules: Govt advises everyone to update Aadhaar details once in 10 years

The government made some amendments in the Aadhaar regulations on Thursday. Under the new regulations, the Centre is suggesting people to update their documents and information related to Aadhaar card at least once every 10 years from the date of enrollment. This process will help in ensuring the accuracy of information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

According to a gazette notification issued by the ministry of electronics and IT, "Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents...so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time."

While the process of updating documents is not mandated, it is strongly advisable for people to update their Aadhaar supporting documents. The Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations have been updated to reflect the changes.

Uidai accepts POI (Proof of Identity) documents for Aadhaar which include a person's name and photo. The identification documents which can be submitted as a proof include passport, PAN card, Voter ID card, driving license and more.

To update the documents, UDAI has already added a specific feature, 'update document' on the myAadhaar portal, and myAadhaar app. You can also visit any Aadhaar enrolment center to avail the facility. The new feature will allow Aadhaar card holders to update details by updating POI and POA (containing name and address) documents.

While you can update your Address online in Self Service Update Portal (SSUP), for updation of other details on Aadhaar, including Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email) as well as Biometrics (Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph) in Aadhaar you will have to visit Permanent Enrolment Center.



