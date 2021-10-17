New Apple MacBook Pro may come with iPhone 13 like notch, extremely thin bezels

Apple will soon release a redesigned MacBook Pro line, consisting of a new 14-inch and a new 16-inch model powered by the Apple Silicon M1X on October 18. According to various rumours and leaks, Apple is set to introduce a notch, iPhone-style, to the notebooks.

To offer a higher screen-to-body ratio, it is now speculated that the display on the upcoming MacBook Pro will have an iPhone X style notch. Following a sketchy rumor that claimed the next MacBook Pro models could feature a notch at the top of the display, an alleged photo of a MacBook Pro with a notch was shared today by Weibo account AnyTurtle999.

The new MacBook Pros could get some extremely slim bezels, the original source mentions 'thinner bezels' among a list of other rumored changes for the laptops with the notch needing to be present to provide a space for the webcam.

As per quite a few rumors, the new MacBooks will be having mini-LED displays, with much finer backlight zones and allegedly capable of hitting 1000 nits of brightness. Adding to those rumors, sources claiming to be familiar with the actual panel production are now saying that at least one of the two Pro models will also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

A new, nearly borderless display design with squared-off corners, reminiscent of the current iPad and iPhone aesthetic, is rumoured to be in the works. According to reports, the notch will house a 1080p camera, a TrueTone sensor, and a microphone. Face ID, which was also rumoured for the notch, does not appear to be happening.

The leak also includes other expected specifications of the new MacBook. These include the new mini-LED displays, ProMotion, along with a new design and more ports. There's even a 1080p webcam and an all-black keyboard area.

Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumors widely suggesting the event, will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED displays. The notebooks are also expected to feature an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a magnetic power cable.