New Apple patent hints at a telephoto camera setup for iPhones with periscope lens, may debut next year

Apple seems to be working on increasing the camera capabilities of its next year's iPhone lineup. The company has reportedly filed for a patent that will allow it to equip the iPhone 14 series with up to three times optical zoom or more, as well as high-resolution imaging.

The efforts come to light through a recent patent officially granted to Apple by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent talks of a periscope lens or a folded lens system that will further enable Apple to create cameras with small form factors.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the patent mentions a folded camera system that includes two light folding elements like prisms sandwiching an independent lens system. The prisms and the lens system collectively form the optical system.

The prisms help concise the optical axis for the camera by bending light from the source to the lens system. The mechanism thus results in a much shorter camera system than the one prevalent on iPhones now.

Once in use, the new technology will enable much higher photographic prowess than what is seen on iPhones as of now. Patently Apple states that the folded camera system might provide three times optical zoom on the iPhone lineup, as well as high-resolution imaging.

The independent lens system used for this will have several elements within, including an aperture stop and elements with refractive power, all mounted inside a lens barrel. Though in its patent, Apple also notes that the described camera system includes a photosensor. It may also incorporate an optional infrared (IR) filter.

In the patent, Apple mentions the need for such small form factor cameras for today's "mobile multipurpose devices such as smartphones and tablet or pad devices." We know that the patent will not come to the market in the form of new technology as yet. It is thus expected to mark its debut with next year's iPhone lineup.

The anticipation is in line with earlier speculations that Apple will work on the optical zoom on its iPhones in the coming years. Now that the patent has been granted, it is likely that the company will roll out a commercial form of the technology soon.