New Apple Watch SE, Rugged model expected to launch in 2022

Despite the ongoing global chip shortage, several reports suggest that Apple is planning to release a 2022 Apple Watch that will have a rugged design option. It will reportedly include an upgrade to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a robust design geared for sports players.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major makeover of its Apple Watch series for 2022. A total of three new Apple Watch devices are coming: the regular new model, a new, affordable Apple Watch SE variant, and a ruggedised version for professional athletes.

Durability is one of the main concerns among people considering purchasing an Apple wearable device. While the company's latest Apple Watch is advertised as the line's "most durable" ever, Apple appears to be aiming for the new watch model to be specifically designed to endure extreme conditions.

The rugged version of the Apple Watch will have a rubberised casing as the rubberised casing is less prone to scratches, dents, and external damage. The watch will come with a water resistance of up to 50 meters. Apple is said to be referring to this rugged smartwatch as "Explorer Edition".

Apart from the Apple Watch SE 2, the Cupertino-based company will also release the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8. This means we might get two upgraded Apple Watch models in 2022.

While the Apple Watch SE 2 will come with slightly basic features, the Apple Watch Series 8 will offer all premium and next-gen specs on a wearable. Apple's first Apple Watch SE was launched in 2020 alongside Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch SE 2 will target a budget audience with its basic Apple Watch features. The new Apple Watch SE 2 could feature a couple of additional features than its predecessor. For instance, one can expect new additions to health and fitness management. It could also include a different design, or at least a few variants with a rugged design.

Currently, Apple has three lineups of smartwatches, the latest Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple Watch SE. The Cupertino-based company will now be expanding the offering and targeting niche customers with a rugged design.

Also in 2022, Apple is planning to introduce iPad Pro with wireless charging along with iPad Air 5 and iPad 10. Also, a redesigned MacBook Air is in the works for 2022, alongside a "revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon."

There's also a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini in the works for next year.