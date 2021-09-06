New Dyson patents show robots that can climb and clean stairs, open drawers

Dyson's robotic unit has been working on new robot designs that could help people with household chores in a unique way. Newly patented designs by the company show robots that can climb stairs to clean them and those that can open drawers to keep things like coffee mugs inside them.

The patents by Dyson were published recently in the U.K. One of these shows a "stairway cleaning and collecting robot" that uses tri-star wheels and an actuated arm to climb the stairs of a house and clean them. The patent mentions that the robot can be used as an autonomous vacuum cleaner and can even be attached with different tools for different purposes.

A series of diagrams in the patent gives us a hint of how the robot works. The figures show a variety of configurations of the robot

for a wide range of use cases. These use cases mostly differ on the basis of environmental settings, like a large staircase in a corporate building or a small one within a home.

Other than the stair climbing and cleaning robot, the publication document for a Robot hand was also listed by UK Intellectual Property Office this month. In the patent diagrams, a robot hand can be seen holding a cup between its two seemingly metal claws. Simultaneously, the robot has been shown as opening drawers, likely to put the cups in. For this, the robot comprises fingers for holding the first object and a sucker for interacting with the second object.

In addition to the two patents, other such robot projects have also been hinted at. In an interaction with Bloomberg, a source familiar with the matter confirmed that such projects for robots that could interact with home appliances have been ongoing at the company. The status of the two projects mentioned above is yet unknown though.

Even with the patent, there is no confirmation that Dyson will rollout the technologies as a consumer product going forward. In response to Bloomberg's query on the same, a spokesperson for Dyson said that the company files "a lot of patents" but never comments on technologies it "may or may not launch in the future."