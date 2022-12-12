New Google Chrome update lets users login without typing passwords, here is how it works

Google launches passkeys for Chrome users. Following a testing stage that began in October, Google integrated the password-less secure login process into Chrome Stable M108. The new passkey feature will work across both desktop and mobile devices running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Additionally, Google is also allowing users to sync their security key from Android to other devices while working on Chrome either through its own password manager or any supported third-party apps.



Passkeys is a unique digital identity that can be stored in your devices, including your computer, phone, or other devices like a USB security key to help you with easy and secure access. The passkeys allow users to log in into websites or applications through a quick and easy authentication with the device's biometrics or other secure verification.



"On a desktop device, you can also choose to use a passkey from your nearby mobile device and, since passkeys are built on industry standards, you can use either an Android or iOS device. A passkey doesn't leave your mobile device when signing in like this. Only a securely generated code is exchanged with the site so, unlike a password, there's nothing that could be leaked," explained Google in its blog post.



"On Chrome on Android, passkeys are stored in the Google Password Manager, which synchronizes passkeys between the user's Android devices that are signed into the same Google account,"the blogpost further noted.



Significantly, passkeys are said to be better than passwords as users have the option of signing in to apps and websites using a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN, or pattern, eliminating the hassle of remembering or managing passwords. Also if the passkeys are set using biometrics, the chances of passwords getting leaked is also eliminated, making the new technology safer. It provides a robust protection against phishing attacks, unlike SMS or an app based one-time passwords.



How will passkeys work on Google Chrome

Just like passwords, whenever a user signs into a Google account, the device or website will ask for the passkey. To authenticate the login, users will simply have to use their fingerprint or the saved passkeys. Users will be able to use the device screen unlock to complete the login.



Notably, the concept of passkeys is not new as many companies including Google, Apple, Microsoft, PayPal and eBay are replacing the passwords with the passkeys to offer password less sign-in processes on websites or apps that are both more efficient and safer. Also, as this technology is being adopted by big tech giants like Apple and Google, the use of passkeys is said to become device-agnostic.