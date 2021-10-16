New images of Google Pixel 6 leaked ahead of October 19 launch

With just a few days away from the Google Pixel 6 launch, complete images of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. Noted tipster Evan Blass has shared a huge thread of leaked images. Blass has shared official renders of the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 pro, various colours of the phone, images of the phone cases and more.

The images shared by Blass show different aspects of the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in different setups. Blass has shared images of people using the Pixel 6, this will also give you an idea of how big or small would the phone feel when you hold it. He has also shared images that show the side profile, bottom as well as the top profile of the phone.

Previously, tipster Evan Blass had shared the unreleased landing page of the Pixel 6, which revealed the entire specifications of the device.The page reveals what we have known for a while now but with a lot more detail. Google Pixel 6 is powered by the company's new custom-built chip Google Tensor that will enhance the performance of the smartphone. Google says that the chip will help users do things like to translate messages and videos without the internet. The company claims that Tensor chip will deliver upto 80 per cent faster performance "so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive.3 Plus, it saves power, so your battery lasts longer."

Google claims to have added an extra layer of security with its all-new chip. The Tensor works with the next-gen Titan M2 security chip to keep Pixel even more resilient to attacks. About the camera, the landing page reveals that the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel camera, which will come with bigger sensors and help users capture more detail and 150% more light than Pixel 5. The camera will come with features including Magic Eraser which will remove extra elements from the picture with just a few taps. It will also feature Motion Mode, which will let users capture actions in pictures.

Coming to the battery, Google has not revealed the exact battery specifications of the Pixel 6 but said that it comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns your favourite apps so that it doesn't waste power on ones you rarely use. There is also a dedicated battery savings mode which is called the Extreme Battery Saver, which can last up to 48 hours, so there's power when you really need it.

The Google Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch Smooth Display which will come with a high refresh rate and various modes to enhance your viewing experience. Google has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the Pixel 6, which is being touted as the toughest Gorilla Glass yet, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones. For protection, it is IP68 rated, which means it can take on dust and water without any hassles.

