New iPad, iPad mini with faster CPUs, better displays and cameras launched

The long wait has come to an end, as Apple has introduced the all new iPad series at its biggest event for the year. Two new iPad models have been introduced - the vanilla iPad and the iPad mini. Apple says that the new iPads are faster than ever before, and trump all competition in the market in their category.

The upgrades to support this are substantial. The new-gen iPad, for instance, comes with an A13 bionic chip that is claimed to deliver 20 per cent faster performance than the A12 chip. Apple says that it is 3 times faster than best selling Chromebook and 6 times faster than best selling Android tablet. iPad mini also gets an improved performance, connectivity and camera than before.

New Apple iPad

Apple says that the new iPad is now more versatile than ever. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It comes with a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with 122-degree field of view and support for Centre Stage, a feature for video calling it borrows from the iPad Pro.

The device supports 1st-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard and will ship with the all-new iPadOS 15 with twice the storage of the previous generation, i.e. 64GB.

Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 30,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900. The models will be available in Silver and Space Grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage - double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.

New iPad mini

As for the iPad mini, the latest iteration now comes with a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. This display comes with 500 nits of brightness and supports 1st generation Apple Pencil. iPad mini also features a narrower bezel than before. For this, the touch ID on the device has been moved to the power button as with the iPad Air.

The new iPad mini claims a 40 per cent faster CPU plus 80 per cent faster GPU performance than the previous iteration, thanks to the A15 bionic chip that now powers it. It now also gets a USB Type-C port and features a 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and true tone flash. At the front, it comes with a 12-megapixel ultra wide selfie shooter with 122-degree field of view and support for the Centre Stage functionality.

Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of Rs 46,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900. The new iPad mini in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in Pink, Starlight, Purple, and Space Grey finishes.