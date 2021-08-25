New iPad mini 6 concept renders put together all known specifications, colour options

Alongside the new iPhones and the latest Apple Watch, Apple is expected to introduce the next iteration of its iPad mini. Likely to be termed as the iPad mini 6, the new Apple product has been speculated to sport a fresh design. New renders now provide us with a hint on what to expect from the new aesthetics.

The sixth generation of the iPad mini has been covered in an extensive render recently that reveals all its specifications and design format, based on all that is known about the device till now. The concept render has been developed by Michael Ma and now shared on Behance. From what can be seen, the iPad mini 6 will be one Apple product to look out for.

This is because the new iPad mini will come as a compact offering with an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display. As the concept images depict, it will sport a thick, uniform bezel throughout and will feature support for third-generation Apple Pencil.

With this, the new iPad mini will seemingly attempt to provide the iPad Air experience in a compact form factor. Another change on these lines would include a touch ID embedded onto the power button at the top. It will likely help unlock the iPad mini or make online purchases through the touch of a finger.

Other information that the concept renders let on is a dual speaker grille at the bottom edge of the iPad mini 6. These will be separated by a USB Type-C port for charging the device. At the top of the back panel is a single-lens camera for photography.

As for the accompanying Apple Pencil, the renders show that it will be able to attach magnetically to the iPad mini 6. Once it does, it will also be able to charge wirelessly through the device.

The iPad mini 6 is likely to use Apple's A14 Bionic processor for performance. The possibility has been suggested at earlier, along with the prediction that there will be a USB Type-C connector for charging instead of a lightning port. The device will operate on iPadOS and might feature three storage options - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The renders show five different colour variants for the iPad mini 6. These include Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue. Apple is expected to debut the device at a price of $399 (approx. Rs 30,000).