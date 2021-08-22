New iPad mini 6 may come with a redesign, hints latest leak

The iPad mini has been one of Apple's most underrated products. Thus, it is no surprise that Apple has been planning for the release of its new iPad Mini for quite some time. It is rumoured to be called the Apple iPad mini 6 and will be released later this fall along with new iPhones and the latest Apple Watch.

A casing of the tablet reveals ultra-thin front bezels, a lack of Touch ID at the front. The tablet, interestingly, features a larger camera unit. It's comparable to what we've heard about the iPhone 13. Though the authenticity of the images cannot be verified at this point, some notable changes can be gauged from the images. The volume buttons have been moved to the top of the tablet, the power button is on the opposite side of the volume buttons.

However, some speculations suggest that it might be a manufacturing error and not a radically new solution.

Besides the above-mentioned points, the design of the speculated new iPad mini 6 is similar to all of the current Apple iPad lineup. Aside from that, the iPad mini, also known as the rumoured iPad mini-6, has been seen in a number of leaks. As of today, we know that the tablet will have a smaller screen, ranging from 8.5 to 9 inches.

It is also being speculated that the iPad will sport the new A14 Bionic processor as well as support for Apple Pencil. The tablet is likely to include a USB Type-C connector for charging instead of a lightning port. It will operate on iPadOS and will be available in three colours: gold, silver, and black.

The iPad mini-6's pricing is expected to remain at $399 (approx. Rs 30,000). The iPad mini boasts 64 GB of internal storage capacity, which makes it a superior value proposition compared to the $329 (approx. Rs. 25,000) iPad with 32 GB of storage.

Apple's iPad sales have been picking up since 2020, starting with the third fiscal quarter of 2020, iPad sales have risen every quarter. It is estimated that Apple could end up shipping more than 60 million this calendar year, making it the largest manufacturer of tablet devices.

This positive growth in tablet sales is largely attributed to increased remote working globally, before the COVID pandemic started, global tablet sales were forecast to decline by 5.9% this year to $37.5 billion with a further drop to $34.3 billion by 2025.