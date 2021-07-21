New iPad mini to come with A15 processor, USB-C port, magnetic Smart Connector

It has long been predicted that Apple will come with a new iPad mini variant later this year. The new model is expected to sport Apple's biggest redesign in the nine-year history of the iPad mini, and a new report now sheds more light on just what we can expect out of it.

It is being speculated that Apple's latest A15 processor will power the new iPad mini. Based on the same 5-nanometer fabrication process as the A14, the A15 chipset is likely to carry minor performance upgrades over the predecessor. However, a more powerful A15X variant might also be in the works and will possibly be seen in more premium variants of iPads.

The predictions have been made in a new report by 9to5Mac. Citing sources in the industry, the publication tips that the new iPad mini will also feature USB-C connectivity. A Type-C port will be located on the bottom of the device, much like what is seen on the iPad Pro as well as the new iPad Air.

Just like the two devices, the new iPad mini is also likely to come with a magnetic Smart Connector. This, as well as the Type-C connectivity, will open up the iPad mini to a host of new accessories that were previously incompatible with the iPad mini lineup.

Previous reports around the upcoming Apple device have indicated that it will feature a design similar to the latest iPad Air. This means that it will likely come with slimmer bezels sans the Home button. All this, however, will be packed in a size smaller than the iPad Air, likely to be between 8.5 inches and 9 inches.

The new iPad mini will mark a remarkable upgrade over the last iteration that was updated in 2019. Apple is expected to debut the product in the fall this year. However, it remains to be seen how the new iPad mini will appeal to the Apple fanbase amidst the growing appreciation for tablets worldwide, thanks to the remote working triggered by the pandemic.