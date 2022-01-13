New iPhone 14 Pro leak hints at interesting notchless display design, punch-hole and pill cutout both

Apple's iPhone 14 series is still quite far away, but the rumours around it began to float at least one year in advance. We have heard many of them so far, and nearly every one of them has hinted that Apple is dropping the notch in favour of a punch-hole on the iPhone 14 Pro models. But in a surprising development, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a round punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout on the display.

The information comes from Ross Young, who is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants and a credible source for things related to Apple. He said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use not one but two similar yet different designs on the display. There will be a punch-hole - a single, circular hole as we know it, and a cutout in the shape of a pill, which we have seen on some phones such as Galaxy S10+. And there is a reason to believe this rumour, considering Young's track record.

The "hole+pill" design will be unique to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models, Young said, much like how the notch was before Android manufacturers began to copy it. But contrary to what Young is calling this design, both punch-holes and pill cutouts are not new. They have both been featured on a range of Android smartphones. The only catch is that both the designs have never been seen or used together. So maybe that makes for the uniqueness Young is talking about.

And interestingly, this design that combines a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout is not making news for the first time. In September last year, an anonymous account on Twitter shared the schematic of this design. Young's latest statement just corroborates that for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the schematic, the punch-hole will be on the right with a camera inside it, while the pill-shaped cutout will sit on the left and house the Face ID system. This is also interesting because some rumours previously said that the Face ID system will go under the display while the punch-hole will carry the FaceTime camera inside. Although it sounded a little too far-fetched for Apple, it was still an interesting take and we would have totally liked seeing Apple using that technology. But guess Apple has different plans.