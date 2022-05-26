New iPhone 14 Pro leak shows Apple's next flagship iPhone in clearest look

After a huge round of rumours, Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro finally has unofficial renders that offer the clearest look at it. While the iPhone 14 series is still months away from its launch, these renders give a deeper look at one of the models, the iPhone 14 Pro, suggesting that it will also come in a new purple colour. The new schematics are probably based on previous leaks and rumours covered here and there, but this is the first time we have seen everything clubbed together to shape up what the iPhone 14 Pro will be like.

The new renders were shared by graphic designer Ian Zelbo, in collaboration with Jon Prosser, who runs the Front Tech Page channel on YouTube. The biggest takeaway from these renders is that they reassure there will be a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout on the display instead of the notch — something several insiders and analysts have predicted. The display has narrower bezels, giving it a more polished look, while the body of the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to continue using glass and stainless steel for a premium finish. The edges are still flat, but another major change would be the camera bump, which, contrary to previous guesses that will disappear, will be bigger this time. The renders also show gold and grey colour options for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The new schematics are in line with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions, who, in March earlier this year, said the camera bump will become more prominent on the iPhone 14 Pro, as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max, because Apple is likely to upgrade cameras to use a 48-megapixel sensor — as opposed to 12-megapixel sensors on the existing flagship iPhone models. Kuo said that the diagonal length of the 48-megapixel CIS will "increase by 25-35%" while the height of the sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 per cent.

Kuo also believes that the top models in the next iPhone series, namely, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will ditch the notch in favour of a punch-hole, pill cutout. As explained by the analyst, as well as a few other insiders, this setup will allow Apple to pack the array of Face ID-related sensors and the camera on the top of the display without having to acquire more space, unlike in the case of a notch. But the notch is still not going away for good. It is rumoured that the entry models in the iPhone 14 series — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — will use a notch.

Prosser's video on YouTube shows the iPhone 14 Pro in its entirety. It seems as if this will be the final version of the iPhone 14 Pro that Apple will launch later this year. But, to my dismay and others', Apple has proven leaks wrong previously. So, maybe these renders are correct or maybe they are not. In any case, we still have a lot of time until the launch of the iPhone 14 series takes place, so more leaks are expected in the coming weeks.