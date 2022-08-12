New Jio plan launched at Rs 750: 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and more offered

New Jio Rs 750 Plan: To celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 750. With this plan, Jio is offering 2GB daily data, unlimited phone calls, and a lot more benefits. The new Jio plan is already listed on MyJio app, so interested buyers will be able to buy the app from there.

The Jio Rs 750 prepaid plan, in total, offers 180GB of data for a validity period of 90 days. With the plan, users will get 2GB data benefit every single day, so this seems the perfect plan for users who are always browsing social media.

The plan also offers unlimited voice calls to any other network. Some of the other benefits include 100SMS per day and complimentary access to all Jio apps including JioSaavan, JioCinema, and others.

Reliance Jio recently announced another Independence day offer under which it is offering additional benefits worth Rs 3,000 with Rs 2,999 plan. Under this offer, Jio is offering:

-- Additional 75GB high-speed data, Ixigo coupons worth Rs 750 off on Rs 4500

-- Netmeds coupons offering a minimum of Rs 750 off

-- Ajio coupon offering more than Rs 750 off on purchase of Rs 2990 and above.

Read more about Jio Independence Day offer here.

Reliance Jio already offers several prepaid plans with 2GB daily data. These plans include 248, Rs 299, 533, Rs 719, Rs 799, Rs 1066, and Rs 2879.

