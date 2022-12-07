New Jio plan priced at Rs 222 launched with unlimited data benefits

Reliance Jio launches a new prepaid plan for all the football lovers who are eyeing the exciting finale of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Price at Rs 222 is a 4G data-only voucher, which means customers have to have an active base plan to avail benefits of this special Jio's special Football World Cup data pack.

Let's take a detailed look at Jio Rs 222 prepaid 4G data voucher

Jio Rs 222 prepaid data voucher

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Jio's new prepaid 4G data voucher offers 50GB of high-speed data for 30 days of total validity. So, users are paying Rs 4.44 for 1GB of data. Also, this data-add on plan will be active with the base plan, so users will only be able to use the data voucher after their daily data limit is used. Post the consumption of 50GB of data, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Notably, the plan only has data benefits and is specially launched for football plans as it offers enough data for the FIFA World Cup audience who is watching live matches on JioCinema or other online platforms.

It is to be noted that Jio has launched the new data-add on pack for football fans but it's available for all users. However, there is no update on how many days or months the plan will be available for users. Jio could discontinue the plan in near future after the FIFA World Cup.

If you also want to enjoy added data benefits, then you can recharge your Jio number with a Rs 222 4G data voucher from the MyJio app, or through the official website of Jio. You can also recharge from service providers or by visiting the nearest retail store.

Jio monthly prepaid plans

Jio offers a range of prepaid plans with one month and more validity. If you are looking for a prepaid plan with 28 days or calendar month validity, then you can check out these plans.

Jio Rs 209 plan: Offering calling and data benefits with a 1GB daily data limit for 28 days.

Jio Rs 239 plan: Users will get 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity.

Jio Rs 259 plan: Calling and data benefits with 1.5GB daily data for calendar month validity.

Jio Rs 299 plan: Users will get 2GB of daily data with unlimited ca