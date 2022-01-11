New laptops at CES 2022 show that foldable laptops are next in line

In 2019, Samsung made foldable phones a reality and offered a glimpse at the next great smartphone frontier. Now in 2022, we have a bunch of foldable phones in the market, and users will soon get to see foldable laptops too. While it will likely take a little longer for brands to start pushing foldable laptops that you would be able to fit in your shoulder bag, the 2022 CES tech show gave a good look at this futuristic tech.

The idea behind offering a foldable laptop is the convenience that a user will get. Having a compact laptop that can be folded out to a larger display is a dream product for many. Of course, this will be expensive at first and will likely burn a hole in your pocket. But it will be worth every penny after a point. And while the first-generation product might be far from perfect, it's a great step forward. Here's a quick look at the futuristic laptops that were unveiled at CES 2022.

Foldable laptops at CES 2022: A look at the future of laptops

Asus has always been innovative with laptops and showed off ready-to-ship devices rather than a concept device. Last year, the brand unveiled dual-screen ZenBook Duo laptops and this year, Asus dropped the world's first foldable laptop - Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Soon people who like to use a large screen won't have to go through the pain of carrying hefty laptops. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is a futuristic laptop which can be folded into a compact form.

It is a 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen laptop, which one can fold in half and carry in a small bag. The display operates at 2,560 x 1,920 pixels in a 4:3 aspect ratio. When folded from centre, it becomes a 12.5-inch 1080p screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. One can use the lower half of the display as the keyboard. It might sound a little weird for some to type out something on a touchscreen. The company has a solution to this as well. It is providing an ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with a built-in touchpad, which sits on top of the lower half of the Fold so one will be able to use it like a traditional laptop.

The best part about this futuristic laptop is that it can be used as a tablet, a traditional laptop and in book mode. Users can also prop it up with a kickstand to use it like a computer. And one will be able to carry this tech in a small bag, which just sounds unbelievable and insane at the moment.

But, what about durability?

While we are making progress in this tech, foldables are still in their early days. When Samsung released its first-generation foldable phones, several reviewers complained about screen and durability issues. Well, Asus has also made claims that it has tested the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED's hinge for 30,000 cycles and that the laptop can be unfolded ten times a day on an average and the hinge would still work fine for years. Well, time will tell this.

Under the hood, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a powerful 12th generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos. While the company hasn't yet announced the price, this will likely be an expensive product.

Samsung, on the other hand, also showed off its 17-inch foldable Samsung Flex Note panel, which is a concept model for laptops. Similar to the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, this one's bottom half can also be used "as a keyboard, a media controller for editing videos, a pen input pad for drawing," as per Android Authority. For binge-watching, it can be used as a tablet too.

While Samsung hasn't revealed much about this tech, it will be interesting to see how it will implement the new foldable tech in products and change the future of foldable laptops. Samsung is already dominating the foldable phone market and it seems that the brand is now eyeing the same space for laptops too. But, Asus has already shown off an actual foldable laptop, though the release date and price details are yet to be revealed.

Though, you shouldn't get too excited about this as the foldable market is still underdeveloped, which is the case for both phones and laptops. Lenovo amazed the world when it first launched its ThinkPad X1 Fold, which can be folded in half and one can even hold it like a book. However, this expensive device offered limited CPU power and below-average battery life, which is something that still needs to be improved, apart from the durability issues faced by people. While the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED offers promising specs, it still remains to be seen how well it will perform.