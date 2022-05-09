New leak hints at imminent launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Watch 5 in India

Samsung is the leading brand when you talk about foldable phones as it has the maximum number of them. To stay atop the category, the South Korean brand needs to maintain that number, which means more frequent launches of foldable devices. With that in mind, Samsung may be planning to launch the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip not just in international markets but also in India. Accompanying them could be the Galaxy Watch 5.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the battery models, which were previously spotted on the website of the global regulator, have cropped up on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards, otherwise known as BIS. There is a screengrab of the listings on the website that shows battery models of both upcoming foldable phones and the smartwatch, which are reportedly in the pipeline for launch later this year.

These models are EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, EB-BF721ABY, EB-BF722ABY, and EB-BF723ABY for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and EB-BR910ABY, EB-BR925ABY, and EB-BR900ABY for the Galaxy Watch 5.