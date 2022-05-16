New leak shows WhatsApp is planning to make Status section more useful

WhatsApp just recently released a few features like up to 2GB file sharing, emoji reactions, and more. One of the updates also gave group admins the ability to delete any message in the chat, giving them a special power to help them maintain decorum. Now, a new leak shows that WhatsApp is planning to make the Status section more useful.

WaBetaInfo has spotted a new feature on the platform that allows a user to add links to any website or source in the Status section. While one can already do this on WhatsApp, the company will soon start showing previews of the link when you copy-paste it on your Status. This sounds great for those who would want to promote a certain site or share links to any video or site, which will help users gain some more attraction.

A preview of a link will offer a better look at what one is sharing on their Status. The feature has been spotted on the iOS version of WhatsApp. The cited source claims that the feature will likely be released for both Android and desktop versions in the future. Currently, the new preview link feature for Status has been spotted 2.22.11.16 version of iOS. It is currently under development and is expected to be made available in the near future.

Besides, WhatsApp is also working on a shortcut button as well. A recent leak showed that the app might soon display a new reply shortcut next to messages to make it easier for users to respond to a particular message a little faster. Currently, you need to tap and swipe right to select a particular message to respond to. It is unclear as to when this will arrive, but it shouldn't take long.

Till then, users can test the recently released features. If you are a hard-core WhatsApp user, then you might have noticed the emoji reactions feature. You can now react to any message on WhatsApp with an emoji reaction. To add a reaction to any message, you need to long-press on a message and then the app displays 6 emojis that you can just tap and send.

Furthermore, users on WhatsApp can now also send a file of up to 2GB in size. This is a great feature, considering other messaging apps like Telegram have been offering this for a very long time. The platform claims that all your files will remain end-to-end encrypted.