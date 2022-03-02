New leaks reveal complete specs, design of Moto G22

Motorola's upcoming Moto G22 has been subjected to leaks yet again. The new reports have revealed the complete design of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone along with the specifications of the device. Motorola has been quite on a launching spree. After launching three phones in the G category, Motorola unveiled its flagship phone - the Edge 30 Pro. The Lenovo-owned company now seems all set to unveil another phone in the Moto G series.

A GSMarena report claims to have accessed the renders and specifications of the Moto G22. Motorola seems to have ditched the boring Moto G design. The renders show the phone with a textured back panel.

Motorola's next budget offering, which could most likely be the Moto G22, is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720px LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a punch hole cut out on the front for the selfie camera. The display has thin bezels but a relatively thicker chin at the bottom, true to the Motorola signature design.

The Moto G22 has been spotted with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots and depth data. The details about the selfie camera have not been shared yet.

The Moto G22 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek G37 chipset which can be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. In terms of battery, the Moto G22 is expected to house a 5000mAh battery. The phone may feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

The report does not state whether there will be more variants. However, it does mention that the Motorola Moto G22 could be sold as the Lenovo K15+ in some markets, including China.

On a related note, Motorola has unveiled the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global market. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 1. The smartphone has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 49,999. The phone is being touted as the cheapest flagship phone to come with Snapdragon 8Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM.