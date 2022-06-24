New MacBook Air 15-inch with M2, M2 Pro chip launch tipped for 2023

A new MacBook Air with a larger display is said to be in the works. Apple launched the new MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch display alongside the MacBook Pro M2 at WWDC 22. In early 2023, the company might launch a 15-inch MacBook Air, according to a couple of renowned analysts.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who have a reputation for leaking accurate Apple-related information, claim that Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook. While Kuo is not sure about the moniker, Gurman believes that the upcoming 15-inch MacBook will be a part of the Air lineup.

The leaked details further suggest that the MacBook Air 15-inch will come with a 15.2-inch display. The laptop will sport the same design as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. This means that there will be a notch at the top of the display for the 1080p webcam.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will have a flat frame design similar to the MacBook Pro models. It will also feature a larger Force Touch trackpad and a full-size keyboard with a dedicated Function key row. Unlike the MacBook Pro models, the 15-inch MacBook Air will not feature a cooling fan.

Kuo further claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air will launch with M2 and M2 Pro chips. The new M2 chip comes with an 18 per cent improved CPU and a 35 per cent faster GPU compared to the M1 chip. The chipset features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has support for up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD. Apple is expected to unveil the M2 Pro chip later this year.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will also have a MagSafe charging port. It would be interesting to see if Apple provides more than two USB Type-C ports on the larger MacBook Air M2 or the M2 Pro models.

Regarding the launch timeline, Gurman claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air will debut in early 2023, whereas Kuo expects the laptop to be launched during the second quarter of next year.