New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M3 chip tipped to launch soon

Apple is soon tipped to launch a new set of laptops. The company is said to launch new versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with a new chipset. The new MacBooks are tipped to make an entry in June at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, which is still two months away. But, a few details about the upcoming products have leaked online. Here is everything you need to know.

According to 9To5Mac sources, Apple is planning to launch two models of the next-generation MacBook Air. We could see a 13-inch and a 15-inch variant, which will reportedly be powered by Apple's new M3 chip. The cited source is claiming that the same chip will also be used by the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It was previously reported that the company has plans to announce a 15-inch MacBook Air in April with an M2 series chip. However, the fresh report claims that Apple will be using its latest M3 chip for its new laptops. If Apple is actually planning to unveil some of the above-mentioned 2023 MacBooks with the new chip, then there are chances that the launch will take place at Apple's WWDC event. Last year, Apple announced its new chip at the event along with new computers, so the same could happen this year too.

The details about other product launches are currently unknown, but we do know that the company will introduce its latest operating system – iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 9. It is being said that iOS 17 would be a minor update over the previous versions. Apple is expected to make a big change to its App Store and will let people sideload apps on devices that will be sold in Europe, as per reports.

The iPhone 15 series will likely be launched in September this year if we go by most of the previous launch events. While the iPhone 15 series launch is still pretty far away, the leaks have suggested that Apple will make at least four big design changes that will change the future of iPhones. The iPhone 15 models are tipped to arrive with a Dynamic Island feature as well as a USB Type-C port. We might not get to see physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models as they are said to offer solid-state buttons. The standard variant could use last year's A16 Bionic SoC, whereas the Pro models will likely be powered by Apple's new A17 chip.