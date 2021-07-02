New MacBook Pro launch: Specs, features, display, design, India price, and everything we know so far

We have seen plenty of launch timelines for the upcoming MacBook Pro, but none of them has come out to be true, which leaves us with the question as to when the new MacBook Pro will arrive. A fresh new report possibly has an answer to that question, as per which the MacBook Pro models may arrive in September this year. This is in line with Ming-Chi Kuo's claims that the release date will be somewhere in the third quarter of 2021.

Previous leaks suggest that Apple is planning to bring mini-LED displays to the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Now another report has popped up to back that rumour, according to which the Cupertino giant is bringing on Mini-LED suppliers to ramp up the production of highly awaited Mac Pros.

But that's not it, we have gathered a decent chunk of information about the new MacBook Pros. With that in mind, we decided to detail everything known so far about these laptops.

New MacBook Pro specs and features

--The most recent report from Digitimes says that Apple has validated two new suppliers- Zhen Ding and Tripod for the supply of Mini-LED backlights for the upcoming MacBook Pros. Further, the report details that the suppliers are gearing up for shipments later in the third quarter. Meaning the new MacBook Pros could arrive around the same time as the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7.

--As the name suggests, Mini-LED displays use very small LEDs to produce the display's light. Rather than using a single large or multiple smaller locally dimmed backlights, Mini-LED uses thousands of tiny LED backlights to offer far superior local dimming characteristics. Thus enabling Mini-LED displays to deliver super high brightness while allowing for contrast levels similar to the OLED displays.

Photo Credit- AntonioDeRosa, MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1X render

--The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to see some design changes. Most important of all is the removal of the touch-bar that first appeared on the 2016 model. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the touch bar will be replaced by physical keys. Additionally, concept renders from Antonio de Rosa further also appeared online. Further confirming the removal of the touch-bar. Besides this, the laptop was seen featuring slimmer bezels and a squared-off design.

--As far as the port options are concerned, the MacBook Pro M1X will have plenty of port options, including microSD, HDMI and a few thunderbolts. The laptop may also get a 1080p web camera and support for MagSafe charging.

--Apple ditched the butterfly keyboard for a good reason. The new Magic keyboard is decent, and we don't see any reason as to why Apple would want to replace it.

--In April, 9to5Mac reported that hacking group Revil was able to access thousands of leaked files that include information about upcoming Apple products. On the basis of which it is blackmailing Apple supplier Quanta for about $50 million. Some of the released files have information about the port arrangement on the upcoming MacBook Pro models. The report confirms the existence of an HDMI port, an SD card slot and a MagSafe charging port. Besides this, the files detail code names J314 and J316, which according to Gurman, refer to the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Photo Credit- 9to5Mac, Port selection on the upcoming MacBook Pro



--Through a previous report from Bloomberg, we know that Apple is planning two different chips for the MacBook Pros. These chipsets codenamed Jade C-Chop, and Jade C-Die, will include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. Additionally, these chipsets will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. In comparison, the current M1 chipset has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores.

--These upcoming chipsets can include up to 64GB of RAM, while the RAM capacity on M1 Macs is capped to 16GB. They'll also bring an improved neural engine that will be capable of processing complex machine-learning tasks.

--To cool these powerful chipsets, Apple might borrow the improved heat dissipation system from the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model. Apple revamped the thermal system of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, increasing the size of the heat pipe, adding thermal pads, and increasing the size of the heat sink by 35 per cent. So it's likely that the same thermal system will be used on the new MacBook Pros.

--Also, there's a lot of confusion about the chipset name. While some believe it will be called M2, others hint towards M1X. Twitter leaker Dylan says that the M1X branding is correct. He further describes the chipset as an extension of M1 with more CPU and GPU cores. The leaker was accurate with the predictions about the M1 iMac, so there may be something to the claim.

New MacBook Pro launch date

Plenty of predictions have been made about the arrival of the upcoming MacBook Pros. The most recent one being the launch at WWDC 2021, but it didn't happen either. Now a fresh report from DigiTimes says that new MacBooks may arrive with Mini-LEDs in September this year. This report is backed by Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes the launch will take place in Q3.

New MacBook Pro India price

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the new MacBook Pro. The base model of the current-gen MacBook Pro is available for Rs 1,99,900. Keeping that and the expected changes in mind, we predict the laptop to be priced similarly.