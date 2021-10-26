New MacBook Pro notch received mixed responses and Apple now explains why this is a smart solution

Almost a week after Apple's Unleashed event, the company talked about the notch design we see on both the new MacBook Pro models. As per Apple, the display notch on the new Pro notebooks is a smart way to give users more screen real estate for content and doesn't cut screen space in any way.

But before diving into what Apple said about the notch on MacBook Pro models, let's go back to 2017 when Apple introduced the first device with a notch. The iPhone X was the first Apple product with a display notch, and at that point, it was right at the centre of all the hate from social media users over its design. A few years later, almost every second phone unveiled had a notch, and it became the new normal. Similarly, the MacBook Pro is getting mixed responses from people on social media, including Reddit, where people are calling the design ugly. We expect everyone to finally accept the notch on the notebook and be calm in the coming weeks.

So, back to why Apple chose to add a notch? The notch is a very smart implementation by Apple and helps the company push the menu bar on either side of the notch, something we see on the iPhone. If there was no notch on the MacBook Pro, then Apple may have to move the menu bar down, resulting in a loss of screen space. People should have been happy seeing a notch rather than bezels on the top panel.

While speaking during the Same Brain podcast, Shruti Haldea, Mac Product Line Manager, who was also part of the keynote, explains, "What we've done is we have actually made the display taller. After increasing the screen size to 16.2 inches from 16, the active area on the diagonal for the section below the notch is still 16 inches."

"We just grew the display up from there and put the menu bar up there. We just kind of moved it up and out of the way," she adds.

"So it's a really smart way to give you more space for your content, and when you're in full-screen mode, you have that 16:10 window, and it looks great. It's seamless," Haldea concluded when asked about the notch on the MacBook Pro during the podcast.

Apple markets that the new MacBook Pro models come with the "world's best notebook display" that offers a peak brightness of 1600 nits along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 port. The notebook ships with a 67W USB-C power adapter. The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 port. The notebook ships with a 140W USB-C power adapter.

Talking about the prices, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 194,900 for the basic 512GB storage model with 14-core GPU, while there's also the 16-core GPU with M1 Pro at Rs 239,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16-core GPU is priced at Rs 239,900 and goes all the way to Rs 329,900 for the 32-core GPU.