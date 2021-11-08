New macOS Monterey update fixes critical bug that killed some Macs

Apple finally rolled out the macOS Monterey software update for a wide range of its Macs last month but it was not exactly successful. Several users of Macs with T2 chips complained that the new macOS software was bricking their computers, preventing them from turning on. Apple has now reportedly fixed the bug that was causing it. A new macOS Monterey update includes the fix for anyone who has not upgraded yet because they were holding off on a solution to the bricking issue.

Apple told YouTuber Rene Ritchie that the new update is available for all Mac T2 chip users. It did not say how many users were impacted by the problem but said there was a "very small number of users" who could not boot their Macs after updating to the previous version of macOS Monterey. This is the full statement from Apple:

"We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance."

Unfortunately, the update is irrelevant for users who already have a bricked Mac because of the last macOS Monterey update. If you ran into trouble after installing the first version of macOS Monterey software, you will have to contact Apple technical support. Apple has not said if you will need to send your Mac in for repair or if the repair will be chargeable. But if you end up doing both things, this could be one of the bad experiences for Mac users.

Hopefully, Apple will give impacted users a feasible solution for their broken Macs. And for those who have not upgraded to the new software yet, you may either choose to download the new version now or better still wait for a few more days to see whether or not the new update is entirely bug-free. Because if, by chance, there turns out to be a bug as detrimental, you may end up losing access to your Mac - just like those who installed the first update.

The list of Mac computers that include a T2 chip and may have been affected includes: