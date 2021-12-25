New Motorola Razr in the works, will use advanced foldable screen

With foldable smartphones becoming a thing, Motorola is now working on a new foldable Razr phone. Motorola was one of the first companies to introduce foldable phones to the market. The Lenovo-owned company had launched the original Razr in 2019, followed by a 5G version of the device in 2020. Now, with so many companies jumping into the foldable market space, Motorola is also gearing up to launch a successor to the Razr 2020.

A Lenovo executive had posted on Weibo about the upcoming Razr phone. He revealed that the new Razr will be more powerful and advanced. The phones will be launched with many upgrades over the previous Razr. It will house powerful interiors and will come with an improved UI. The design is expected to be futuristic too.

Motorola is expected to first launch the foldable device in the Chinese market. But considering both its predecessors were made official in the global markets, we can expect the new Razr to hit the Indian market as well as other important markets.

Currently, we have the Moto Razr 5G and the Moto Razr 2019 available in the market. Moto Razr 5G is available in India for Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone was earlier being sold online for Rs 1,0,9,000, but it can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 89,999 on Flipkart. The older Moto Razr is available for Rs 54,999 in India. The smartphone was earlier being sold for Rs 74,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Moto Razr 5G: Specifications

Moto Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The device also comes with a secondary display on the rear of the phone, which has a 2.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Razr 5G is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

Motorola Razr 5G features a 48-megapixel quad pixel camera on the rear. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with an F2.2 aperture. However, the 48-megapixel shooter can be used as a rear camera when the phone is unfolded, and it can be used as a front camera when the phone is unfolded.

A 2800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower Charger is placed under the Razr 5G hood. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box but it can be upgraded to Android 11. When folded the Moto Razr 5G measures at 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 whereas when you unfold the smartphone, it measures at 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9. The smartphone weighs at 192g.

