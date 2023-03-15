New Nothing Phone (1) update brings new improvements, additions, and bug fixes: All details

The Nothing Phone (1) has received a new update, which fixes some bugs and brings some improvements as well as additions. The update comes just a few weeks after the company released its Nothing OS 1.5 update based on Android 13 operating system. It is good to see that the brand is delivering software updates on time to improve the experience of users while also offering new features to the Nothing Phone (1) users. Here is everything you need to know about the latest update.

Nothing has announced on Twitter that it has started rolling out a new Nothing OS 1.5.3 update, which the company is promising will offer faster app loading speeds, and improved battery life. As per the changelog that some users have shared, the company has added a new "memory management algorithm," which Nothing says can help lower the usage of CPU and power when relaunching apps after they've been closed. Furthermore, Nothing has also added support for the Ear (2), which is all set to make its debut on March 22. Along with these additions, the Nothing Phone (1) users will also notice new wallpapers, and a new option to manually add games to the company's Game Mode.

Some of the bugs have also been fixed by the company. The company fixed the issues of abnormal appearance of Night Light mode, Glyph lights not showing for incoming WhatsApp calls, and YouTube video freezing while watching it. The update also resolves problems about the weather data not showing up in the Quick Look widget and the charging alert flashing on the AOD interface.

If you haven't yet received the update, then you get it on your Nothing Phone (1) in the coming days. People can also head to the device's settings section and then to software to check for the update.

To recall, the Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone (1) added a new way to let you quickly switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel. Those who downloaded the update will notice that any text that you copy on the phone is now visible on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen, which will also let you edit the text before pasting somewhere.

One can also now close background apps from the notification centre, which is a handy feature. There are also improvements in the camera app, and new media as well as volume controls have also been added. One will now notice newly added Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.