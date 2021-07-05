New OnePlus 9T render shows a small secondary screen on the rear camera

Following the company's annual roadmap, it is expected that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9T later this year. Many speculations around it have already surfaced but a new one is way more intriguing than any other.

It is being speculated that the OnePlus 9T might come with a small display housed within the camera setup placed at the back of the device. The expectations arise from a recent image of the OnePlus 9T that has made its way to the Internet.

The image shows a mini display placed alongside the camera lenses at the back. To accommodate the display, it seems like OnePlus has shrunk the sensors and placed the LED flash outside of the camera module.

For those unaware, such a display has previously been seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It serves to let users take selfies through the primary camera at the back. It is possible that OnePlus now wants to bring the same capability on its own flagship.

Though one should note that the image has been shared by a Chinese website named MyDrivers and as noted by PhoneArena, the authenticity of the image cannot be confirmed for all purposes. For now, the possibility should only be considered as a rumour.

Though all the other information in the report fits the previous speculations around the OnePlus 9T. The device is expected to carry the same design as the OnePlus 9. This means we will likely see the same punch hole display at the front with a selfie shooter at the top left.

It would not be a surprise if OnePlus also uses the same hardware specifications for most parts of the OnePlus 9T. The resulting device thus may have the same Hasselblad-powered camera module as seen on the OnePlus 9. It might even run the same Snapdragon 888 5G processor in case OnePlus decides against an upgrade to the recently launched Snapdragon 888+.

Other speculations hint at a possible 120Hz LTPO display that will support variable refresh rate and a battery close to the one seen on the OnePlus 9. Going by the annual launch date of the T moniker devices, we can expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 9T sometime in the middle of October.