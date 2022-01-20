New OnePlus Nord phone may soon launch under Rs 20,000 in India

The first quarter of 2022 is going to be a busy affair for the Chinese brand, as a fresh leak gives us a fair idea of the products coming in the next few months. This revelation comes courtesy of trusted tipster Yogesh Brar and 91mobiles. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G launch in India, and the Nord N20 in Europe could both happen in February.

Yogesh's tweet confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut globally in March, followed by the launch of the Android 12-based unified operating system which will be an amalgamation of Oppo ColorOS and OxygenOS.

The tipster Yogesh Brar has said to the publication that the phones coming under Rs 20,000 would be under the Nord series. He says that the final decision to launch this sub-Rs 20,000 smartphones will be taken by the middle of Q2 2022.

As for the specifications, the lower-budget OnePlus Nord phone is expected to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity chipset. The handset will also feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display, 50 megapixel primary camera, and 5G.

As per Brar, if OnePlus indeed goes ahead with the plans to launch the budget Nord smartphone, the handset will hit the market after the Nord 3 debuts. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is currently in the testing phase in India and Europe. The mid-range device will be a successor to the Nord CE. It has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website further substantiating its likely launch.

We might have to wait for some time before the budget Nord smartphone comes out.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of Nord CE 2 in India. In all likelihood, the Nord CE 2 will go official in February, while the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch is expected to happen in March.

Besides these smartphone launches OnePlus could reveal a range of smart TVs, ANC-enabled neckband earphones, and earbuds in India in the coming months.

In related news, OnePlus has reportedly delayed the launch of its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The company is now expected to launch the tablet in the second half of this year. It is important to note here that reports about a tablet have been around since at least 2014. However, none of those reports materialised.