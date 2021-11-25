New Redmi 10 model spotted on several certification websites, launch expected next year

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10 smartphone in its international markets back in August this year. It now seems like the Chinese tech major is gunning for a refreshed version of the device, which will likely mark its debut sometime next year.

The hint comes through a recent listing of a new Redmi 10 model on various databases. A couple of noted tipsters were able to spot a Redmi "2022" model on these databases, suggesting that the company is working on a refreshed version of the phone and will launch it next year.

Not much details on the phone are available as of now. Though thanks to a tweet by Kacper Skrzypek, we know that the Redmi device in question carries a model number - 21121119SG and has already made its way to the IMEI database. In a subsequent tweet, Skrzypek also shared that the phone will carry a camera setup similar to the one seen on the existing Redmi 10 model.

This means that the Redmi 10 2022 will also come with a triple lens camera setup. This would include a 50-megapixel main camera lens along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. The similar camera module also hints that both the phones will likely be very similar overall.

A bump up can then be expected in the memory offerings on the device. The current Redmi 10 model comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi may thus, launch a special edition of the smartphone with an enhanced, 8GB RAM and more storage than 128GB.

Of course, these are mere speculations till now. What we know for sure is that such a smartphone is in the making and has already been listed on several certification websites. Other than the image shared by Skrzypek, tipster Abhishek Yadav has also tweeted pictures of the device listed on several other databases, including TKDN, EEC, TUV, IMDA and SDPPI.

More information around the Redmi smartphone is thus expected to float in the weeks to come. For now, Xiaomi will be focusing on the launch of its next flagship series - Xiaomi 12, expected to debut sometime next month. A total of three models are expected to arrive in the series and you can read all that we already know about them here.