New renders reveal the complete design of Moto Edge 30 Pro

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro in India soon. Speculation is rife that the phone would hit the Indian markets as early as February. Now the renders of the smartphone have been leaked online. Motorola had previously launched the Motorola Edge X30 in China. The Edge 30 Pro is expected to be the rebranded version of the same. However, it could be launched with a different name altogether in India.

The 91Mobiles have exclusively shared the renders of the Moto Edge 30 Pro. The design is identical to the Moto Edge X30 launched in China. It is also indicative of the fact that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be rebranded version of the smartphone.

The renders reveal that the Moto Edge 30 Pro features a typical Motorola display with thin bezels around the corners and a punch-hole cutout on the front. The volume buttons are placed on the right side along with the volume rockers. The smartphone features an oval-shaped camera module that houses three large camera sensors along with LED flash. The camera island is also home to a noise-canceling microphone. The renders of the smartphone show it in Blue and Grey color options.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) in China for the 8GB/128GB variant, RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the 128GB/256GB variant.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display will also support the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. In the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.