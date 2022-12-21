New report shows OnePlus 11 will be more powerful than iQOO 11, iPhone 14 Pro

OnePlus 11 is launching in India as well as the global market on February 7, the company has officially confirmed. Ahead of the launch, many important details of the OnePlus 11 have leaked online. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on Antutu website, where it scores higher than the competition, and even the latest flagship by the company -- the OnePlus 10T, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

According to the AnTuTu website, the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone has scored 1,341,080 points, which is more than even the iPhone 14 Pro models and also its Android competitor, the iQOO 11. The iPhone 14 Pro scored 9,78,147 points and the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 9,72,936 points in Antutu test. The iQOO 11, on the other hand, scored 1,32,3820 points on Antutu.

Notably, both the OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's most powerful flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chipset was unveiled a couple of weeks ago at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The iQOO 11 is set to launch in India next month, while the OnePlus 11 will be announced in the country a month later.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship phone has visited multiple certification platforms, the latest one being Geekbench. The benchmark listing revealed some of the key specifications and features of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 specifications (expected)

The Geekbench listing showed the phone with model number PHB110. The smartphone achieved 1493 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 5112 points in the multi-core round. The listing confirmed that the phone will come packed with an octa-core processor with the codename Kalama. The company previously confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be among the first smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The benchmark listing also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone will offer up to 16GB of RAM. We believe the phone will also be offered in two other RAM options, including – 8GB and 12GB.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus India has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the alert slider and also offer Hasselblad-powered cameras just like the past generation OnePlus flagship phones. While the company hasn't revealed the specifications of the OnePlus 11, rumours and leaks circulating on the web have revealed some of the key details.

As per rumours, the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone will come packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera coupled with a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 11 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging support.