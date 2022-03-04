New Samsung Galaxy A series phones expected to launch at upcoming event in March

It seems that Samsung is planning to host another event in the coming weeks, where it is expected to launch new Galaxy A series phones. While the company hasn't yet given confirmation on this, tipster TechInsider asserts that Samsung has scheduled a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event for March. This is not surprising as the brand also hosted the same event last year on March 17, where it unveiled Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

This year, the company is expected to launch the successor to these smartphones. There are chances that the company might unveil other Samsung Galaxy A-series phones. These could be the Galaxy A33 5G or the Galaxy A23 5G. Here's everything we know about these devices.

Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53 5G

The leaks so far suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will come with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy A53 5G could feature a 6.52-inch screen. Both the devices will reportedly have 120Hz panels. The cheaper one is expected to pack an Exynos 1200 SoC under the hood, whereas the Galaxy A73 5G could draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. This chip also powers the Galaxy F23 and OnePlus Nord CE smartphones.

In terms of optics, both phones are expected to come with a quad rear camera setup, but with different sensors. The Samsung Galaxy A73 could sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A53, on the other hand, might pack a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5-megapixel cameras. Both the Galaxy A series phones are said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are also said to have the same battery unit. But these might have only support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A33 might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The other Galaxy A-series phone could pack a 6.6-inch screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

For photography, there could be four cameras at the back of the phones. The Galaxy A33 could sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The Galaxy A22 is speculated to have a 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras.