New Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks reveal more details ahead of launch

Samsung has announced its next Unpacked event will take place on February 9, during which it is expected that the official launch of the Galaxy S22 along with Galaxy Tab S8 will take place.

However, before the event, South Korean tipster Dohyun Kim, who uses the twitter handle @dohyun854, has now leaked some marketing images and videos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8.

The leak reiterates that the S22 series will have three models: the 6.1-inches Galaxy S22 codenamed as R0, the 6.6-inches Galaxy S22 Plus codenamed G0, and the 6.8-inches S22 Ultra known as B0.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Note-like design with an S Pen that will have 3 times improved latency and a dedicated slot. This is similar to what we have heard before. Also, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include an S Pen stylus.

The S22 The Ultra is expected to have a huge 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the smartphone will likely get two chipset options: the Samsung Exynos 2200 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It will have a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108 megapixel wide-angle lens, 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10 megapixel telephotos lenses with 3x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 on the other hand is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2x display with a 3,700mAh battery. It will either be powered by Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It will sport a 50 megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10 megapixel telephotos lens. In the front, it will have a 10 megapixel dual-pixel camera. The Galaxy S22 Plus will sport similar specifications except with a bigger 6.6-inch display and 4,500mAh battery.

Similar to the S22 series the Galaxy Tab S8 series is also expected to have three models; Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor however the screen sizes differ, ranging from 11 inches on the base Tab S8 through to 12.7 inches for the Tab S8 Plus and 14.6 inches for the Tab S8 Ultra.

The Tab S8 has up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, S Pen support, dual rear cameras, a 12 megapixel front camera, and an 8,000mAh battery. The Tab S8 Plus packs a larger 10,090mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra includes support for up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and will sport an 11,200mAh battery and have WiFi, LTE and 5G for connectivity.

