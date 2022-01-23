New smartphone launches in January 2022: Vivo V23 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more new phones

In 2022, smartphones with 5G support have become increasingly common. In India, we are likely to see the official rollout of 5G services this year. As the first month of the year draws to a close, we witnessed several new smartphone launches this January from most of the major smartphone manufacturers.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone there are some pretty good new options to choose from. So let's take a look at the top new smartphone launches in January 2022.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display with curved edges and a wider notch. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual selfie camera system. The rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, which is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. It is also equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

The OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage. It is available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour options. The OnePlus 9RT uses a triple-lens camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. In the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Micromax IN Note 2 will be launched on January 25. It features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 450 nits and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It will be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery along with 30W fast charging support. The IN Note 2 houses a quad camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with either 6 or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with an adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with either 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 and 128GB of storage respectively. The Realme 9i sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. In the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.