New survey reveals employees are using ChatGPT at work but not informing their bosses about it

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, recently said that the viral AI chatbot must be looked upon as a tool to help people be more efficient in their work. And it looks like many professionals are already using ChatGPT at the workplace in order to get the best results. However, they aren't telling their bosses about the same, a survey reveals. ChatGPT was unveiled in November 2022 and recently a stronger version of the AI chatbot, based on the GPT-4 language model, was unveiled.

Employees use ChatGPT at the workplace

A Business Insider report states that a survey by Fishbowl, a professional networking app, has found out that 43 percent of employees who participated in the study admitted to using AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT to complete work-related tasks. Interestingly, out of this group, 68 percent of employees admitted that they have not disclosed to their bosses that they have been using ChatGPT.

The survey involved responses from over 11,700 employees from companies such as Amazon, Google, IBM, JPMorgan, Meta, and Twitter. The survey was conducted on the Fishbowl app from January 26 to 30.

Earlier, another study by Open AI, Open Research and the University of Pennsylvania, listed various jobs that AI can replace and those that it cannot. As per the study, professions relying on critical thinking skills and scientific skills are less at-risk of being replaced by AI, while jobs that need writing and programming skills might be more at-risk of automation. The study also pointed out that high paying jobs were more likely to get replaced by AI than compared to the low paying ones.

Sam Altman on AI replacing human jobs

OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman had also talked about the possibility of AI replacing some human jobs in an interview with ABC News. He added that he is worried about how quickly the change will come. However, the CEO also said that human beings have 'limitless' creativity and will find new things to do eventually.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said.

Sam Altman also added that people should look at ChatGPT as a tool, and not a replacement for people. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO said.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a conversational AI chatbot that gained traction after responding to users in a human-like manner. People soon started sharing their conversations with ChatGPT online and some of the responses by the AI chatbot were simply hilarious. From being asked to compose poetry to passing MBA and Law exams, ChatGPT has already proved its capabilities several times. Recently, the more enhanced version, GPT-4, had been unveiled. The GPT-4 can handle tasks of a greater complexity than ChatGPT and has also aced various examinations. Currently, only limited people have access to GPT-4.