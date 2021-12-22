New WhatsApp voice and video calls interface may look like this

WhatsApp seems to be developing a new interface for voice calls. The interface would be a part of both the Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app. WhatsApp is aiming to provide an enhanced experience for individual and group voice calls through this new interface.

According to a report by WABetainfo WhatsApp is now working to introduce a redesigned interface for users when they do voice calls. However, the changes are not yet available even for WhatsApp beta testers.

Picture courtsey: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot above, WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space: the new redesign will look nice especially while placing group voice calls.

Functionally, the call screen isn't changing at all, with all of the buttons and interface elements remaining firmly in place. The above screenshot was taken on WhatsApp for iOS, however, WhatsApp is planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

The redesign does make the experience feel a little more modern and a bit more cleaned up, though. It switches out the colorful background for a black one, with a rounded gray square in the middle in which you can see your contact's name/number and profile picture.

The new interface looks more compact and modern and will look better especially during group calls. According to the report, the Meta-owned platform is planning to add indicators that will remind users that all calls made from its platform are end-to-end encrypted.

The indicator will appear in the form of a message that reads, "Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted". For voice and video calls made from its platform, this message will appear in the Calls tab of the app under every call made or received.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption on its platform back in 2016. And earlier this year, it extended the same protection to its chat backups that are stored on Google Drive for Android users and on iCloud for iPhone users. "Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it," WhatsApp had said announcing the feature.

Alongside the features in testing, WhatsApp last week updated the voice message experience by rolling out a feature to let users preview their voice messages before sending them.