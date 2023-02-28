New Windows 11 update adds AI-powered Bing to taskbar, iPhone support to PC and more

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 11 update, which includes features such as AI-powered Bing coming directly to Search on the taskbar. Microsoft is also making it easier for iPhone users to connect to a Windows 11-powered PC with the updated Phone Link app. Moreover, taskbar and widgets on Windows 11 are adding more features. Microsoft's classic apps, such as Notepad, will offer the ability to open multiple tabs.

Windows 11 update: Timeline, how to download

In a post, Microsoft notes that the new features will start rolling out with the new Windows 11 update starting today. To check system updates, open Settings > Windows Update> Check for updates. Some apps may require a manual update directly via the Microsoft Store. For that, open the Microsoft Store app > Library. Some features may vary by market.

Windows 11 new features

AI-powered Bing into taskbar Search: Taskbar on Windows 11 includes Search that lets users help look for system settings or results on the web. Microsoft says that Search will now incorporate AI-powered Bing "to find the answers you're looking for, faster than ever."

For those unaware, Microsoft recently added AI capabilities to Bing, Edge, and Skype to help users find answers to queries in a ChatGPT-like conversational manner. This essentially helps users get results in a friendlier manner, curated by material online. However, Bing AI offers citations, unlike the ChatGPT chatbot. We may see a similar mechanism with Search on the taskbar. Microsoft notes that only users with access to Bing AI preview can use this feature on the latest Windows 11 version.

Phone Link for iOS in Preview: Microsoft is gradually introducing a new feature that allows users to access data on their iPhones directly on a Windows PC. With the latest Phone Link for iOS, users can connect their iPhone to a Windows PC, enabling them to take calls or check text messages on their computer, which is synced with their iPhone.

For it to work, the Phone Link app on Windows 11 will show a new prompt for the iPhone. This sits next to the Android option. Following that, users will be prompted to give some permissions. The iPhone users will then need a scan a QR code to initiate the syncing process.

Unfortunately, this feature will be first available to users on the Windows Insider programme (beta). Availability for all users remains unclear.

Improved Widgets and Windows Studio Effects: Microsoft introduced Widgets on Windows 11 to let users check match updates, stocks, the weather, and schedule. Widgets will now include access to Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, and Meta and Spotify.

The Windows Studio Effects tool that uses AI to improve the calling feature will be directly included in the taskbars in quick settings. However, this feature is hardware dependent, meaning not all PCs will receive this update.

Moreover, the Snipping tool is getting the capability to screen record. To use the screen recorder functionality, launch the Snipping Tool and select record. Microsoft says recordings will be automatically saved to a default folder. To use a shortcut, press the Windows key + Shift key + S.