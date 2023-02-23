News reading app Artifact removes the waitlist, available for download to Indian users

Instagram founders' news app Artifact now downloadable on Android and iOS

Artifact, a popular news reading app by Instagram co-founders - Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger’s – has done away with the waitlist. The news app is now available for Indian users to download on both iOS and Android platforms and access the app without providing any email ID or phone number. The app offers new features that allow users to personalise their experience, see what’s popular in their network and visualise their reading history.

When using the app for the first time, users can select the news topics of interest. With the updated version of the app, Indian users can now invite and connect with their contacts to view articles that are popular in their network. The app will indicate when several of their contacts have read an article with a special badge. After reading ten articles, Indian users can also view stats on their reading preferences, such as their top categories, publishers, and topics.

In addition to this, the updated Artifact app includes a thumbs-down icon that allows users to give feedback on articles or publishers they don't like. This feedback helps the app show users fewer articles on that topic or from that publisher.

Furthermore, Indian users can now access the Artifact app without providing a phone number. However, they can add a phone number to save their preferences and history, log in across devices, or regain access if they get a new phone.

“With the new version of our app, we’re also introducing new tools to help you personalize your experience, visualize your reading history, and see what’s popular in your network. Our hope is to provide control over what you see in Feed and a new lens into what you and your network are finding most interesting,” said the company in a statement.

The new features of the Artifact app are expected to provide a better reading experience for Indian users and could increase the app's popularity in the market.

