Next for Twitter employees fired by Elon Musk? 2 months pay without work, 1 month extra if they sign papers

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, stripped the company of its employees rather ruthlessly. Almost 50 per cent of the Twitter workforce was wiped out on Friday in a jiffy.

The employees were not given time to look for other jobs but an unsigned email that informed them about the impending layoffs was sent out. Some employees lost access to their official email ID as soon as the mail was sent. The employees, who were on their way to the office, were asked to return home. Offices across the globe were shut temporarily and the badge access of employees was blocked. Not even vulnerable employees like pregnant women could escape Musk's wrath.

While most employees have been shown the door, some employees are still clueless about their role in the company. Now with so many people losing their jobs, the only question remains is what next for the Twitter employees? Will they get severance pay? Here is what we know.

What next for Twitter employees?

As per reports, the sacked employees will get their contract termination letter only on January 4. Though, this will depend on jurisdiction and labour laws. Meanwhile, the employees who have received the email about their termination will remain cut off from the Twitter systems. However, on paper, they will still be part of the company. That said, they will not do any work for Twitter nor will they have contact with the company in any capacity.

An internal email revealed that the employees who are impacted will continue to be paid to receive benefits until dates "that appear to match the length of the mass layoff notice required by US federal and state law". However, the benefits will be imparted only if the employees agree to sign a "Release of All Claims" document and separation agreement.If they sign, they will get one month of base pay as severance, but that would be taxable.

How much will the sacked Twitter employees get?

Musk claimed in a tweet that the employees who were asked to leave were offered 3 months of severance, which is "50 per cent" more than legally required. He further added that Twitter had no choice but to let go off all the employees because the company was losing 4 million per day.

Musk's merger agreement with Twitter revealed the company's severance package before Musk's took over was two months of base salary, or "on target earnings" for sales employees.