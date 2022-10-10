Next iPhone and AirPods will likely carry Type-C port for charging, transition to be over by 2024

The European Union recently approved new rules that dictate tech giants to use a universal USB-C charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024. Although most Android smartphone and accessories makers are already moving to a Type-C port for charging, Apple is still using its proprietary lightning port for iPhones and AirPods. However, once the rule kicks in, the company, like others, will have to abide by the law. Notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that Apple may add a USB Type-C port to the net versions of regular AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all move to USB-C, and the transition should be over by 2024. Even the next-gen Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad will also get the universal charging solution.

The report adds that the iPhone 15 will essentially lock the USB-C port in 2023, beating the mandate by a year. The analyst claims the company is still bent on a portless-phone future, and that transition is not far away. After removing the 3.5mm audio jack on the iPhone 7, Apple removed the SIM card slot on iPhone 14 (not India). The iPhone 15 will see a USB-C port, and a few years later, we might see the first iPhone with zero exposed ports.

Gurman writes, "Let's assume Apple rolls out an iPhone SE in March 2024 with Lightning and not USB-C. That wouldn't make that device out of compliance in the EU because it launched before the end of 2024. It just would mean that the 2025 or 2026 model would require the change. I don't think Apple will take that long to bring USB-C to all of its devices, though. I'd bet the next versions of the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all move to USB-C, and that transition should be done by 2024."

On the other hand, iPads have already started the transition. The transition began with iPad Pro in 2018 and it may end with the entry-level iPad later this year. This year's iPad is said to get a new look and we may finally see the end of its thick bezels.