'Next step for AI': ChatGPT clears US Medical Licensing Exam and Wharton's MBA exam

Text-based artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. In a new development, the AI chatbot has managed to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), a new research has indicated.

The USMLE assesses a physician's ability to apply knowledge, concepts, and principles, and to demonstrate fundamental patient-centered skills, that are important in health and disease and that constitute the basis of safe and effective patient care. It consists of three exams: Step 1, Step 2CK, and Step 3.

The research published on medical repository medRxiv highlighted that "ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialised training or reinforcement. Additionally, ChatGPT demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations."

"These results suggest that large language models may have the potential to assist with medical education, and potentially, clinical decision-making,” the research revealed.

Before ChatGPT took the test, it was ensured that "none of the answers, explanations or related content were indexed on Google".

Another interesting case of the AI tool has also emerged where it has managed to pass an MBA exam designed by a professor of Wharton from the University of Pennsylvania.

The test was of operations management course, which is a core MBA subject.

The professor, named Christian Terwiesch, published in a paper that ChatGPT would have received a B to B- grade on the exam and added that this ‘has important implications for business school education’, reported India Today. The professor also said that there’s a need to overhaul exam policies, curriculum design and teaching.

ChatGPT, the AI tool developed by OpenAI, is fast gaining popularity in India and across the globe.

Recently, billionaire Gautam Adani, the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $120 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said that he is addicted to ChatGPT.

He took to LinkedIn to share that he has "some addiction" with ChatGPT since he started using the AI chatbot.

Microsoft recently announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

