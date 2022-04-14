NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet struggles to sell

In March last year, Twitter's co-founder and former CEO sold his first tweet as NFT (non-fungible token) for $2.9 million. The Iranian-born crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi who purchased the NFT is having a tough time selling it. Estavi, in one of his latest tweets, said that Dorsey's first-ever tweet could sell for just under $280.

Last year, the former Twitter CEO auctioned his first tweet for charity. The tweet comes from 2006 and states, "just setting up my twttr".

Estavi recently announced on Twitter that he wished to sell the NFT and share 50 per cent to US charity GiveDirectly. Although he thought the value would exceed $25 million, that didn't happen and the auction was closed with just seven total offers ranging from $277 and $6. This is around 2 per cent of the $2.9m he paid for it.

In a recent interview, Estavi told BBC that he "may never sell" the tweet unless he receives a "high bid". He earlier claimed that he had been offered $10m for the tweet.

Dorsey's tweet was sold to Estavi in an auction on an online platform called Valuables. After the buy out, he received a certificate, digitally signed and verified by the former Twitter CEO, and the metadata of the original tweet. The data includes details such as the time the tweet was posted and its text contents.

"Last year, when I paid for this NFT, very few people even heard the name NFT. Now I say this NFT is the Mona Lisa of the digital world. There is only one of that and it will never be the same," Estavi said in a recent interview. "Years later, people will realise the value of this NFT," he added.

Estavi is currently in search of a buyer but said that he "will not accept anyone's offer". "I think the value of this NFT is far greater than you can imagine and whoever wants to buy it must be worthy," he added.