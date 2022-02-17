Nick Clegg gets a bigger role at Meta as Zuckerberg moves his pieces

Meta's policy head, Nick Clegg has been appointed as the President, Global Affairs of the company. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement via a Facebook post on February 16 about Clegg's new role. Praising Clegg, Zuckerberg noted that Clegg had handled some of the complex issues content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more unfailingly. Zuckerberg noted that Clegg will lead the company's policies now and how the company deals with governments.

"I've asked Nick Clegg to take on a new position as President, Global Affairs. For the last three years, Nick has managed some of the most complex issues our company faces -- including content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more. Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said in the post.

Zuckerberg noted that Clegg would directly report to him as well as the COO of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg. With Clegg's elevation, Zuckerberg said he will now be able to focus more on leading the company. "The work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We're at the center of a lot of debates about technology and society. I can't think of anyone better placed to represent us and help shape the future of internet policy than Nick," he said.

55-year-old Clegg joined Facebook in 2018 as Vice-President for Global Affairs and Communications. For the unversed, Clegg is no ordinary man. He served as Deputy Prime Minister of the UK between 2010 and 2015. He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sheffield Hallam from 2005 to 2017. Clegg has been instrumental in reviewing and ultimately suspending the Facebook account of former US President Donald Trump following the January 6 Capitol riots.