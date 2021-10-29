Nikon Z9 professional camera launched but it is priced badly in India

Nikon has launched its new full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera, Nikon Z9, in India. The camera has already been launched in international markets and is being praised for its performance. Many are even looking at it as a comeback for Nikon. However, the photographers in India have a reason to be disappointed. It's the Nikon Z9 price.

The Nikon Z9 body will cost Rs 4,75,995 in India. That comes down to around $6,366 - a lot more than the US price for the camera. In the US, the Nikon Z9 sells for $5,499 or around Rs 4,11,127. So, Indian users will end up paying Rs 75,000 more for the same camera. We have seen many tech companies charging more for their products in India but it's the margin that makes the pricing poor in this case.

Anyway, the Nikon Z9 still remains to be a powerful shooter and if the price doesn't affect you, it can be a good buy. As far as the features go, the camera depends on its newly developed 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor, which features a stacked design that claims to provide faster readout speeds. This sensor pairs with an upgraded EXPEED 7 image processor which Nikon claims delivers 10 times faster processing speed. The processing power also enables dual-stream technology.

Nikon claims that the Z9 features the world's brightest viewfinder, a newly equipped Quad-VGA panel that is compatible to adjust the viewfinder brightness in response to various lighting conditions. It comes with a 3.2-inch touch screen monitor and EVF. This is Nikon's first camera to come with a four-axis tilting touchscreen for more intuitive operation. It is also the first Z series camera to have a vertical grip for better control while shooting in that orientation.

The new sensor design also promises an improved on-chip phase-detection autofocus system on the Nikon Z9. The AF system even works with smaller objects and is able to track them as well. The Nikon Z9 also brings impressive video capabilities. It supports 8K video recording at 30p with full pixel readout and continuous recording times for over 2 hours. The 4K UHD video recording is supported up to 120p. Users can also choose to record in 4K with a wide range of frame size/frame rate from 24p to 120p available in multiple formats, even when recording in slow motion.

There are plenty of ports on the camera, including a full-size HDMI out, both mic and headphone ports, USB Type-C, and an Ethernet port. There is also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. Lastly, you also get dual card slots with both of them supporting CFexpress Type-B cards that allow faster transfer of data.

Nikon says that a variety of Nikon and third-party accessories will also be made compatible with the Z9.



