Nintendo Japan recognises same-sex marriages, goes contrary to Japan's law

Nintendo, the Japan-based gaming company and the creator of the classic-hit Mario, has updated its company policy to clarify that it does not discriminate against employees who are in a domestic partnership with a same-sex partner. As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company says employees with same-sex partners "have the same benefits as employees in an opposite-sex marriage". The update is notable as its home country does not recognise same-sex marriages by law.

On its CSR website, Nintendo says it introduced the initiative under its 'Partnership System'. In its code of conduct, the company reiterates that it does not allow discrimination "based on race, ethnicity, nationality, ideology, religion, creed, origin, social status, class, occupation, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity". Its revised regulations now "clearly prohibit" discriminatory comments based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as disclosing someone's privately held sexual orientation against their will.

The website also highlights that it has notified employees to "adopt a renewed understanding that even speech and actions, which are not intended to harm, can cause significant emotional pain."

Last month, a Japanese district court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage. The court was hearing a lawsuit by three same-sex couples, seeking compensation from the government of roughly $7,400 (Rs 6 lakh) per person. The petitioners argued that the country fails to recognise same-sex marriages, which violates their constitutional right to equality.

The country, similar to India, recognises same-sex partnerships, but not marriage. It also started issuing some same-sex couples a partnership certificate to avail services previously enjoyed by straight couples. Experts may argue that this idea could ghettoize the LGBTQI+ community.

Japan is also the only nation of the G7 to not legally recognise same-sex marriage. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the US, and the European Union.

