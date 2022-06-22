No commission from creators until 2024 on Meta platform: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, announced that the company will delay revenue sharing with the creators until 2024.

The company had previously committed to deferring commission payments until 2023.

Creators on Instagram as well as Facebook will enjoy another year without Meta, the parent company of these two social media platforms, receiving a part of their earnings.

It is worth mentioning that this does not apply to Meta's advertising-related revenue sharing services for Reels or other video products.

Additionally, the CEO highlighted numerous other monetisation enhancements for the platform's authors.

The company also informed that it is expanding Stars, its in-app tipping function, to more artists and will also expand its bonus programme for Reels to additional users.

Meta is also expanding its Instagram support for NFTs, which it began testing last month on Instagram profiles. The tool will now be made available to a greater number of users, however Meta declined to specify the exact amount.

Interestingly, Meta also intends to include NFTs into Facebook and Instagram Stories soon.

