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No data needed? Airtel rolls out 3 new prepaid voice and SMS packs after TRAI directive 

No data needed? Airtel rolls out 3 new prepaid voice and SMS packs after TRAI directive 

The new plans, visible on Airtel's recharge interface, offer validity ranging from 28 days to one month, along with 300 SMS per pack

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 4:35 PM IST
No data needed? Airtel rolls out 3 new prepaid voice and SMS packs after TRAI directive Airtel rolls out new voice, SMS plans

Telecom major Airtel has added three new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206, offering voice calling and SMS benefits.

The move comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telecom regulator, directed mobile operators to make low-cost recharge options easier to find on their apps and websites.

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The new plans, visible on Airtel's recharge interface, offer validity ranging from 28 days to one month, along with 300 SMS per pack.

They are aimed at subscribers who primarily use their mobile connections for calling and messaging rather than internet services.

The plans differ in price and validity.

Rs 185 plan: Offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 300 SMS and 28 days of validity.

Rs 203 plan: Offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 30 days of validity.

Rs 206 plan: Offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and one-month validity.

The three packs also include free HelloTunes, allowing subscribers to set one tune every 30 days at no additional cost.

TRAI's directive on low-cost recharge plans

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Earlier this month, Business Today reported that TRAI had ordered telecom operators to stop making low-cost recharge vouchers difficult to find on their digital platforms.

The regulator directed companies to create a separate section titled "TRAI-Mandated Packs" and display it as the first tab on their prepaid recharge screens.

The directive applies to mobile applications, websites and exclusive retail outlets of telecom operators.

TRAI issued the order after receiving complaints from subscribers who were struggling to locate basic calling and SMS plans, while recharge platforms prominently displayed more expensive data-inclusive packages.

"Received various complaints from consumers regarding the lack of adequate transparency, visibility and ease of access to the different types of TRAI-mandated vouchers on the websites and mobile applications of the service providers," the regulator said.

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The regulator's intervention is particularly relevant for more than 200 million mobile subscribers who rely primarily on voice and SMS services.

These include feature-phone users, senior citizens and households that do not require daily mobile data.

TRAI observed that mandatory vouchers were often buried under different categories or required users to navigate multiple screens before finding them.

Under existing telecom regulations, operators are required to offer specific types of recharge vouchers, including fixed 30-day validity plans, monthly renewal packs and standalone voice and SMS special tariff vouchers.

The regulator said these options must be prominently displayed so that consumers can compare plans and choose one suited to their needs.

The directive covers major telecom operators, including Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 4:35 PM IST
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